Bleier (2-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Nationals after allowing three runs on two hits across two-thirds of an inning.

Bleier entered this contest riding a 12-game streak of scoreless outings, but that run came to an end Tuesday in what was one of his most complicated outings of the entire campaign. Despite not having problems finding the strike zone -- 11 of his 16 pitches were strikes -- he couldn't get the job done and allowed three of the five batters he faced to reach base. Despite the poor outing Tuesday, Bleier still has a 3.00 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP on the season. That WHIP figure would be a career-best mark for the southpaw if he's able to sustain it until the end of the season.