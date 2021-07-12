Bleier has not allowed a run over his last 10 appearances and 10 innings.
The veteran is the Marlins' top left-handed option in the bullpen, and Bleier has been very effective in that role this season, posting a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:2 K:BB through 33.1 innings with two wins and 11 holds. If Miami does some house-cleaning at the trade deadline, that could make the 34-year-old a target for a contender looking to bolster its relief corps.
