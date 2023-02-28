Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Rodriguez did not appear at the MLB level in 2022 after getting hit with an 80-game PED suspension in April. He did eventually latch on with the Yankees in July and posted a 3.86 ERA and 24:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 32-year-old former Pirates closer will now look to resuscitate his career with Miami.