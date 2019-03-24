Ferrell was shut down due to biceps tendinitis, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The Rule 5 pick compiled a 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB through 6.2 innings this spring before suffering the injury. With Opening Day on Thursday, Ferrell could be forced to open the season on the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...