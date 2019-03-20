Ferrell has posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through six innings this spring.

A Rule 5 pick from the Astros' system, Ferrell has given the Marlins no reason to send him back with his strong spring. The right-hander had control issues in 2018 at Triple-A, which got him left off Houston's 40-man roster, but he can touch the high 90s with his fastball and features a nasty slider -- a profile that could make Ferrell an effective high-leverage reliever if things begin to click. Look for Miami to keep him away from late-inning work to begin his MLB career, but given their wide-open closer picture, a hot month or two could have him moving way up in the bullpen pecking order.

