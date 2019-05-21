Ferrell (biceps) will move his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Biceps tendinitis has kept Ferrell sidelined to this point, though he's been able to make a pair of scoreless relief appearances while rehabbing with Double-A Jacksonville. He'll almost certainly be given a chance to show what he can do at the big-league level once healthy due to his status as a Rule 5 pick.