The Marlins placed Ferrell (biceps) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Ferrell was shut down late in spring training with right biceps tendinitis and is without a clear timeline to return. Considering he's a Rule 5 pick who isn't expected to hold a major role out of the bullpen this season, the Marlins are likely inclined to take it slow with Ferrell as he works through the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories