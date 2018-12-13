Ferrell was selected by the Marlins with the fourth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 25-year-old right-handed reliever who made 22 appearances at Triple-A in 2018, Ferrell would not have been left unprotected in many organizations, but the Astros had to make some tough 40-man roster decisions, and he was a casualty. His 6.75 ERA in the Pacific Coast League was not ideal, but he did strike out 34 batters in 28 innings over that stretch. The Marlins will utilize him in a bullpen that is lacking in talent, but he is still unlikely to carve out a high-leverage role.