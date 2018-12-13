Marlins' Riley Ferrell: Ticketed for Miami
Ferrell was selected by the Marlins with the fourth pick of the Rule 5 draft.
A 25-year-old right-handed reliever who made 22 appearances at Triple-A in 2018, Ferrell would not have been left unprotected in many organizations, but the Astros had to make some tough 40-man roster decisions, and he was a casualty. His 6.75 ERA in the Pacific Coast League was not ideal, but he did strike out 34 batters in 28 innings over that stretch. The Marlins will utilize him in a bullpen that is lacking in talent, but he is still unlikely to carve out a high-leverage role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst