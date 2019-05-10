Ferrell (biceps) is expected to start playing in extended spring training games within the next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ferrell has been restricted to bullpen sessions this point, but he'll likely get to face live batters in a matter of days, barring a last-minute setback. The 25-year-old right-hander could be looking at a return from the injured list by the end of May if all goes according to plan.