Dugger was called up as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Mets and will start the afternoon contest, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The fact that Dugger will serve as the 26th man seems to suggest he won't stick around on the big-league roster for long. His 9.34 ERA through 35.2 starts for Triple-A New Orleans perhaps suggests the same. The 24-year-old does project as a potential future back-end starter, with average control of a few decent but unexciting pitches and a pretty good slider, but there doesn't appear to be much reason to get excited at the moment.