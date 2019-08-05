Marlins' Robert Dugger: Called up for debut start
Dugger was called up as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Mets and will start the afternoon contest, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The fact that Dugger will serve as the 26th man seems to suggest he won't stick around on the big-league roster for long. His 9.34 ERA through 35.2 starts for Triple-A New Orleans perhaps suggests the same. The 24-year-old does project as a potential future back-end starter, with average control of a few decent but unexciting pitches and a pretty good slider, but there doesn't appear to be much reason to get excited at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...