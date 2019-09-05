Marlins' Robert Dugger: Delivers another quality start
Dugger didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.
The results weren't as impressive as in his last trip to the mound, but the rookie right-hander still recorded his second straight quality start and was headed for his first big-league win until Jose Urena blew the save in the ninth inning. Assuming he remains in the rotation, Dugger's next outing will come Monday, at home against the Brewers.
