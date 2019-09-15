Dugger didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie traded goose eggs with Madison Bumgarner for six innings until the Marlins broke through for two runs in the top of the seventh, but Dugger put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the frame before getting the hook, and watched his win slip away when they both scored. The right-hander's given Miami three quality starts in his five trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 3.95 ERA and 18:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Nationals.