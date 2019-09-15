Marlins' Robert Dugger: Delivers quality start
Dugger didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.
The rookie traded goose eggs with Madison Bumgarner for six innings until the Marlins broke through for two runs in the top of the seventh, but Dugger put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the frame before getting the hook, and watched his win slip away when they both scored. The right-hander's given Miami three quality starts in his five trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 3.95 ERA and 18:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Nationals.
More News
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Yanked after three innings•
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Delivers another quality start•
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Gets another start•
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Solid in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Joins big-league rotation•
-
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...