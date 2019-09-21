Dugger (0-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 6-4 by the Nationals, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

Two of the three hits the right-hander surrendered left the yard, after Dugger hadn't served up a homer in any of his prior three outings. He's scheduled for one more trip to the mound in 2019, and he'll carry a 4.45 ERA and 22:15 K:BB through 32.1 innings into Wednesday's road start against the Mets.