Marlins' Robert Dugger: Gets another start
Dugger will start Wednesday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
With Jordan Yamamoto (forearm) still on the mend, Dugger will get a second turn through the rotation after dazzling in his return to the big leagues last week. Making just his second MLB start, Dugger limited the Reds to two unearned runs while striking out seven over seven frames. The right-hander will benefit from a fairly favorable matchup Wednesday, but his lack of track record in the majors and poor results with Triple-A New Orleans this season (7.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP in 53.1 innings) make him somewhat of a risky streaming option.
