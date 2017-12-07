Marlins' Robert Dugger: Headed to Miami
Dugger was sent to the Marlins, in addition to Nick Neidert and Christopher Torres in exchange for Dee Gordon and international slot money.
Dugger is one of the pieces involved in the Mariners' deal to add a former All-Star and free up potential money for Shohei Otani, while the Marlins continue to sell this winter. During the 2016 season, Dugger spent a majority of his time in Low-A, but finished the campaign with High-A Modesto. With the Nuts, he posted a 3.94 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 45.2 innings -- nine starts -- and figures to begin the 2018 season with Miami's High-A affiliate, before working his way up to the higher classes of the minors.
