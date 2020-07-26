Dugger allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings on Sunday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Dugger experienced most of his struggles in the first inning, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base prior to a three-run homer to Bryce Harper. He allowed another run in the opening frame, but went on to retire seven of the last nine batters he faced. While he was roughed up in the start, Dugger may have the chance to stick in the rotation after Jose Urena tested positive for coronavirus.