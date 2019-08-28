Dugger was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports. He is scheduled to start Thursday against the Reds, per Fernandez.

Dugger will replace Jordan Yamamoto -- who was sent to the injured list with a forearm strain -- on the roster and in the big-league rotation. Expectations should be tempered for the 24-year-old righty, as he allowed six runs across five innings in his lone major-league start this season and owns an unsightly 7.59 ERA across 10 starts (53.1 innings) with New Orleans.