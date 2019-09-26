Dugger (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings in a 10-3 rout by the Mets. He struck out three.

A three-run shot by Pete Alonso in the second inning was the big blow, but Dugger wasn't sharp right from the jump, walking Brandon Nimmo to lead off the bottom of the first inning and get the Mets offense rolling. The 24-year-old rookie wraps up his first exposure to the big leagues with a 5.77 ERA and 25:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings.