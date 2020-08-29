Dugger (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dugger was one of 13 Marlins placed on the injured list with an unspecified reasoning earlier this month. He made his lone appearance back on July 26 in which he got rocked for five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two batters across 3.1 innings. He's capable of being a starter but the Marlins could opt to use him in a long-relief role instead.