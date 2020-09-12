site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Robert Dugger: Sent back down
By
RotoWire Staff
Dugger was returned to the Marlins' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Dugger served as the 29th man for Friday's twin bill and allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two over four innings.
