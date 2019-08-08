Marlins' Robert Dugger: Sent back to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Dugger to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.
Dugger was called up from Triple-A to make his MLB debut Monday as the 26th man in the Marlins' doubleheader with the Mets. The right-hander drew the start for the first game of the twin bill and didn't make a case for sticking around with the big club on a more permanent basis. He worked five innings in the 6-2 loss, giving up six runs on five hits and four walks.
