Marlins' Robert Dugger: Set for MLB debut Monday
Dugger is expected to start one end of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Duggar joined the Marlins on Sunday in advance of the outing, but it remains unclear which game he will take the mound. The 24-year-old has split this season between Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 5.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 101:33 K:BB over 106.1 innings.
