Dugger did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Reds, allowing two runs (both unearned) on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.

After giving up a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the first inning, the 24-year-old rookie shut down the Reds the rest of the way and left the game with a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, Cincinnati tied it up in the eighth, preventing Dugger from earning a win despite a solid performance. The 24-year-old, making the second start of his young career, was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday in replacement of Jordan Yamamoto (forearm). With New Orleans, Dugger owned a dire 7.59 ERA across 10 starts (53.1 innings). He lines up to take the mound again Wednesday at Pittsburgh.