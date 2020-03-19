Duggar remains in the mix for a spot at the back of the Marlins' rotation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old is facing competition from Jordan Yamamoto, Elieser Hernandez and Nick Neidert for the No. 5 starter role. Duggar wasn't pitching himself out of the equation when MLB was put on pause, posting a 0.00 ERA through 9.2 spring innings and sitting 94-95 mph with his fastball, but his 7:4 K:BB was less impressive and he'd gotten the start in only one of his four Grapefruit League appearances. He seems a more likely candidate to begin the regular season at Triple-A Wichita.