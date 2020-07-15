Dugger tossed four shutout innings in Monday's intrasquad game, allowing two hits and striking out two.

The 25-year-old right-hander remains in the mix for the Marlins' No. 5 spot in the rotation, but Dugger is more likely to wind up in long relief. While he posted strong numbers at Double-A in 2019, his efforts at Triple-A and in the majors (combined 6.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 87.2 innings) left a lot to be desired.