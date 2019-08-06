Dugger (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss during his major league debut in the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets on Monday.

The 24-year-old gave up a homer to the first major league batter he faced, and the rest of his debut wasn't much better. He gave up another homer in the third and struggled with control throughout the night. Regardless, Dugger was probably heading back to Triple-A after this outing, but with the rough performance, it's all but assured he won't stay with the Marlins.