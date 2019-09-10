Dugger (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over three innings Monday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against Milwaukee.

Dugger allowed both runs in the first inning and threw just 37-of-77 pitches for strikes in the poor outing. The 24-year-old rookie is sporting an unsightly 15:11 K:BB and 4.29 ERA in his first 21 MLB innings. Still looking for his first career win, Dugger will take the mound Saturday in San Francisco.