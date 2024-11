Pina signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Pina spent most of his time last season with the Phillies' Double-A affiliate, where he logged a 4.27 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 103.1 innings. The 25-year-old's chances of pitching for the Marlins are very slim, though changing organizations could allow him to move up to Triple-A in 2025.