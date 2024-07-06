Munoz gave up two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings of relief in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander was deployed as the back half of a tandem with Bryan Hoeing, who came off the IL on Friday and took the loss during a game in which Miami never led. Munoz's control remains an issue, and he's walked multiple batters in seven of his nine big-league appearances so far, leading to a 5.48 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB over 44.1 innings. It's not clear how the Marlins plan to use Munoz from here, but if he remains on turn he would next take the mound on the road next week in Houston, either as a starter or bulk reliever.