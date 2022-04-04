Quinn is not expected to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Quinn's ability to play center field could have convinced the Marlins to select his contract to keep him around in a bench role, but he didn't help his case this spring by going 1-for-12 at the plate with six strikeouts. His speed could help fantasy teams if he finds his way to playing time at some point this season, but he's a career .228/.306/.355 hitter, so that may not be particularly likely.