Henriquez (1-0) picked up the win Sunday, working a scoreless sixth inning in an 11-4 victory over the Nationals. He didn't strike out or walk a batter.

The 24-year-old righty needed only four pitches to breeze through his frame, and the Marlins then broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the inning. Henriquez has been effective to begin the season and has worked his way into a higher-leverage role than anticipated -- he's posted a 1.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 8.1 innings, and his three holds are already a new career high.