Henriquez underwent a UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace procedure on his right elbow and will miss the 2026 season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Henriquez appeared in line to compete for save chances heading into the 2026 campaign after putting together an impressive 2025 season. He posted a 2.22 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 98:27 K:BB and seven saves in 11 chances across 73.0 innings. However, he'll now shift his focus to rehabbing following a recent season-ending surgery. The Marlins expect him to be ready for next year's spring training, per an update from the team.