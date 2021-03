Detwiler is expected to begin the season in the Marlins' bullpen, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The veteran southpaw has had a shaky spring, posting a 6.75 ERA and 5:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings, but the Marlins are giving more weight to his solid 3.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP from 2020 when he was used exclusively in relief. Detwiler's career track record is spotty at best, and he will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.