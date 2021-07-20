Detwiler (1-1) took the loss in Monday's 18-1 rout at the hands of the Nationals. surrendering eight runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- in only one-plus innings. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

He did hit a batter though, and all eight baserunners came around to score as Detwiler got the hook with nobody out in the second inning after a three-run blast by Trea Turner. The veteran hurler likely wasn't set to last long as the opener anyway, but Detwiler dug a hole the Marlins' offense had no chance of climbing out of. The outing tacked nearly two full runs onto his ERA, and he'll carry a 6.11 mark with a 1.39 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next appearance.