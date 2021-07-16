Detwiler is slated to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader in Philadelphia, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Detwiler will make his fourth start of the season, but just like the three occasions before, he's likely to be deployed as more of an opener than a traditional starter. The 35-year-old lefty hasn't tossed more than three innings in any of his 31 outings this season, so he'll presumably work two or three frames Friday before giving way to the bullpen.