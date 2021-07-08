Detwiler didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw was perfect through two innings, but the wheels came off in the third after AJ Pollock led off the frame with a solo shot. Detwiler came into Wednesday with a 2.93 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over his prior 14 appearances and 15.1 innings, and he'll remain in a long relief/swingman role for Miami.