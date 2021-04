Detwiler is listed as the Marlins' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Detwiler has previously made 95 big-league starts, but he's worked exclusively as a reliever since the start of the 2020 season. Considering that he's maxed out at 1.2 innings and 30 pitches over his nine relief appearances on the season, Detwiler will most likely be working as an opener in front of Rule 5 pick Paul Campbell, whom the Marlins initially planned to start Sunday.