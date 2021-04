Detwiler gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning during Friday's loss to the Giants.

The veteran lefty can't fill a LOOGY role any more due to MLB's new bullpen rules, but Detwiler has still been deployed in short stints, recording fewer than three outs in five of his nine appearances. His 1.23 ERA through 7.1 innings is solid, but a 9:4 K:BB indicates he's had a bit of good luck, and his low-leverage usage has left him without a hold. save or decision so far.