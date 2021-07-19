Detwiler will start Monday's game at Washington, Ethan Budowsky of SB Nation reports.
The veteran southpaw will make his fifth start of the season with manager Don Mattingly employing another bullpen day versus the Nationals. Detwiler has covered more than two frames in only three appearances this year, so he'll likely only pitch an inning or two as Monday's opener.
