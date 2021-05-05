Detwiler is slated to start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, serving as the opening pitcher for what's expected to be a bullpen game, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Miami initially listed Pablo Lopez as its probable starter for Wednesday, but he'll be pushed back to Thursday's series finale in what amounts to an extra day of maintenance, according to Mish. Miami doesn't have a clear pitcher in its bullpen that's capable of serving as a bulk reliever, so neither Detwiler nor any of the arms that follow him are expected to cover more than three innings.