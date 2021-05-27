Detwiler (1-0) issued one walk and struck out one in one scoreless inning, earning the win versus Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Detwiler pitched the eighth inning and became the pitcher of record when Miami took the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The 35-year-old has logged a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 19.1 innings this season. With no saves or holds, Detwiler has mostly served in a low-leverage role in the bullpen, and he's also opened two contests.