Detwiler pitched a scoreless first inning Sunday against the Giants. He did not allow a hit while walking and striking out a batter in 16 pitches.

Detwiler was used as an opener Sunday ahead of Paul Campbell. The 35-year-old issued a leadoff walk to Austin Slater but was able to get the next three hitters out to escape without any damage done. Detwiler has been a pleasant surprise this season, as he's fired 8.1 scoreless innings and owns a 10:5 K:BB thus far.