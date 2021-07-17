Detweiler pitched a scoreless first inning, allowing a hit and a walk but striking out two Friday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Detweiler was awarded the start in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies. The 35-year-old found himself in some trouble with runners on the corners and two outs but was able to send Didi Gregorious down swinging to get out of the inning. The left-hander owns a 4.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB over 34.1 innings and will continue to typically serve as a middle-innings reliever.