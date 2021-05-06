Detwiler pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.
Detwiler was first pitcher to take the mound in a bullpen game, so he wasn't expected to have a chance earning a win. The 35-year-old southpaw got through his two innings on 23 pitches (18 strikes). He has a solid 2.53 ERA, but his 1.22 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB indicate he lacks a dominant edge to his pitching. Detwiler will likely continue to see most of his work in low-leverage bullpen assignments.
