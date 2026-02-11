Gusto (shoulder) will be available to pitch this week as spring training gets underway, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Gusto closed the 2025 season on the Marlins' injured list after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement in late August, but he was apparently able to make a full recovery from the injury over the offseason. Between his stops with Houston and Miami last season, Gusto started in 17 of his 27 appearances and posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 101.2 innings. The Marlins could have Gusto stretch out as a starter during spring training, but he'll likely serve as more of a insurance option for the rotation and is likelier to begin the 2026 campaign as a long man out of the bullpen.