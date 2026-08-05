Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Dealt tough-luck loss

Gusto (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five over six innings.

Gusto's only mistake came on the first pitch of the second inning, when Ozzie Albies launched a solo homer. Miami's offense provided little support, failing to score until it was too late in the ninth inning. The six-inning effort marked the longest outing of his season. It was a bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who in his previous start against the Phillies surrendered six runs. Gusto owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB across 45 innings this season and will look for his first win of 2026 in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Angels.