The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

After failing to capture a starting or long-relief role with the Marlins heading into Opening Day, Gusto appears set to begin the season in the rotation at Jacksonville. The right-hander came over from Houston in a deadline deal last July and proceeded to go 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 15.2 innings in his three starts with Miami to close out the 2025 season.