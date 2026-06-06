Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Takes loss as Friday's opener

Gusto (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in two innings.

Gusto made his first start of the season Friday, but it was a rough outing for the 27-year-old right-hander. He gave up all three of his runs in the first inning and tossed 33 pitches before turning the keys over to Tyler Phillips in the third. Unfortunately for Gusto, he was unable to avoid the loss, as his Marlins teammates were limited to just two hits and a walk in a shutout. He has given up six runs across his two outings since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.