Lavarnway had his contract selected by the Marlins before Tuesday's game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Lavarnway will serve as Francisco Cervelli's backup behind the plate while Jorge Alfaro is out. Lavarnway is with his seventh big league organization, having spent the first four years of his career with the Red Sox, followed in order by the Braves, Orioles, A's, Pirates and last year with the Reds.