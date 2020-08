Lavarnway will be called up by the Marlins ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As the Marlins continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, Lavarnway should serve as a third catcher while Jorge Alfaro (illness) recovers. The 32-year-old has appeared in just 17 games in the majors over the past three seasons, and it's unclear how much playing time he'll get behind the dish with the Marlins.